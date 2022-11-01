Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Davey O’Brien Award Class of 2022

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is one of 40 players named to the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award Class of 2022, the O’Brien Foundation announced Tuesday.

Gabriel is one of three Big 12 QBs in this year’s class, joining TCU’s Max Duggan and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders. The SEC leads the way with eight picks, followed by the Pac-12 with six and the the ACC and The American with five each.

Gabriel is also one of a handful of players on the list who have taken snaps in a Sooner uniform.

Former Sooners Caleb Williams (USC) and Tanner Mordecai (SMU) are also in this year’s class, as well as former Sooner verbal commit Cameron Rising.

The O’Brien Award preseason watch list was narrowed to 40 on Tuesday, and fan voting is now open. Fans can vote on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and the top five vote-getters will each receive bonus ballots for the committee members to add to the National Selection Committee.

The first round of voting is open now until Friday, Nov. 11, at noon, and the 16 semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Finalists will be identified on Nov. 29, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 8 on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show.