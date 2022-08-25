Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Golden Arm Award Watch List

Yet another award watch list for Oklahoma’s 2022 signal-caller.

With the season opener just nine days away, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel earned some more preseason recognition on Thursday getting named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top quarterback in college football.

Despite Oklahoma’s major success in recent years with the quarterback position, it’s been nearly two decades since a Sooner last won the honor with Jason White taking it home in 2004.

Transferring over from UCF this offseason, Gabriel will look to pick up where he left off in Orlando after throwing for over 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in 26 career games with the Knights.

Immediately named the starter, he reunites with his former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and takes the reins on an offense that looks to be loaded with talent for him to throw the ball to behind an offensive line that should be improved from a year ago.

Last year’s winner, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

Gabriel will begin his first year under center in Norman in just over a week on Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.