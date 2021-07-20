Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

The award is presented annually to the best college quarterback in the country.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch list season continues to roll on in full swing as Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has landed himself on the radar of another major award.

After being named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, Rattler was listed among the early candidates for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday.

By this point, everyone knows the deal with the redshirt sophomore and the expectations surrounding him that are astronomically high.

After a somewhat rocky start to his first year as the starting signal-caller, Rattler took off in the fourth game of the season against Texas and never looked back finishing the year with 3,031 yards and 28 touchdown passes.

Now, entering 2021, Rattler is the consensus Heisman favorite and projected No. 1 NFL Draft pick as he looks to lead Oklahoma back to the College Football Playoff. 

Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler

The Sooners have had four previous quarterback winners of the Davey O'Brien Award on five separate occasions with Jason White taking it twice in 2003 and 2004 followed by Sam Bradford in 2008, Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018.

Former running back Billy Sims also took home the honor in 1978 prior to it becoming a quarterback-exclusive award. So should Rattler get the nod, he would be the sixth player in program history to do so.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones received the honor in 2020. 

