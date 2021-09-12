Oklahoma Quote Book: The Best of the Western Carolina Postgame

For us, it was a battle against ourselves and I think our team (was) much more mentally in tune to play four quarters and I think you saw that as we played a lot of different groups, lot of different guys, sideline was engaged the entire way—a lot of great energy — and then made some some good improvements for the second game.

— Lincoln Riley

I’ll rewind the clock to throughout the course of the week. Preparation was better — regardless of the opponent. I don’t believe as coaches we changed this week. What changed over the last five days was our players. We prepared with intent. We were willing to do the hard stuff over the course of the week.

— Alex Grinch

It was a long journey, coming from SWOSU to OU. You just have to trust the process. Believe in myself and the people surrounding me and supporting me. We’re here, you know. It feels great and have to continue to stay on that process to get to where I’m going.

— Jaden Knowles

I do think we took some positive steps this week. I mean, I think, we were locked in and responded to some of the challenges and so proud of the way that we handled it. The thing for us is, it’s not easy, you got to go do it, but it’s pretty obvious to everybody in here that we needed to go have a great week based on how we played in the second half in the first game. Now, the new challenge is, all right you played a complete game, you did some good things, everybody feels better in the locker room, all of that—what do we do with that? Is there a sense of satisfaction or are we a hungry team that knows we got a long ways to go we're gonna get a lot better. We had a successful week because we allowed ourselves to be pushed out of our comfort zone and work and improve and be very intentional about everything tonight. Nothing should change. We’ve got to have a tough week and continue our climb.

— Riley

Mike Woods caught his first touchdown for the Oklahoma Sooners against the Western Carolina Catamounts Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

We threatened the guys in the second half and told them we were going to run them on Monday if they scored a touchdown. That was motivation for those older guys to help those younger guys out. I don’t if they were thrilled with the takeaways as much as the drive stopped. I thought the energy level was good with some of the older guys leading the younger guys.

— Grinch on keeping the shutout

He did pretty good out there. He's a confident guy. Went out there, was ripping the ball and going through his reads. He made a couple of plays. He had that big run, was a big run. That other one he shouldn't have fallen down. But, heh heh, it is what it is. He played a good game when he was in. Ralph Rucker as well, he did a good job of leading us down and scoring.

— Spencer Rattler on Caleb Williams

I love Danny. During fall camp, he was second in strain -- after me, of course -- but that boy runs to the ball every play. We love him for it. He's crazy, like he's a little cuckoo in the head. He hurt his elbow and it didn't even faze him at all. We just love his energy and the way he runs to the ball and the way he practices and plays every day.

— Perrion Winfrey on Danny Stutsman

A lot of growth for Spencer from game one. I mean, he looks so much better. I think he was just more patient. Really just a mindset to just go execute and really never got off of that and that's that's what the best ones do. They can get in that kind of high level of focus and be able to maintain it and he was much better there today.

— Riley

Spencer Rattler completed 20-of-26 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

What a great job by Joe C and our administration to bring this one back. It’s important, been an important game in our game’s history. So I will, I will, I think you have to appreciate it, especially ones like these that you don’t get every year. This is a one-offer right now, so I definitely think we have to appreciate it for what it is and I think for what it can become, as far as bringing so many people back that were a part of this for years and years and years, coaches and players. It’s a special one, no two ways about it.

— Riley on playing Nebraska

Honestly, week to week, we don't even look at the opponent. We just focus on us. We don't even try to downplay the opponent or think too much about the opponent. We truly focus on us so that when it comes to the game, we're not thinking, oh, this is an easy game, we've got this. We truly just focus on us so no matter who the opponent is, we're gonna give it our all and go hard every single play.

— Winfrey on Nebraska

