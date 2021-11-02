Oklahoma No. 8 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

The Sooners never start out in the top four but frequently seem to find their way there by the end of the season.

Oklahoma turned up at No. 8 in Tuesday's initial College Football Playoff Rankings — and Sooners coach Lincoln Riley couldn’t care less.

To Riley’s way of thinking, he said he didn’t even know what day the rankings were coming out.

“To me, it’s just meaningless stuff to kill the time until we get to the end,” Riley said earlier Tuesday, prior to the CFP reveal. “I think a great example is go back and look where we were ranked in the first CFP poll all the years that we got into the CFP.”

To Riley’s point:

OU was ranked No. 9 in the initial rankings in 2019, when the Sooners got into the bracket at No. 4 with the final rankings on Dec. 8.

OU was No. 7 in the initial rankings in 2018, then climbed to No. 4 on selection day.

In 2017, OU was No. 5 in the initial rankings, and was at No. 4 two weeks later, made it to No. 3, and then ascended to No. 2 — it’s highest ranking in the CFP era — in the final rankings.

In 2015, OU made its biggest jump of all, opening the rankings at No. 15, then climbing as high as No. 3 in the final two weeks of the regular season before settling in at No. 4 in the final rankings.

OU didn’t make the playoff field in 2014, 2016 or 2020, but was ranked 16 times in the CFP Top 25 during those seasons.

The Sooners (9-0) are ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, so coming in four spots lower in the CFP Rankings was a bit of a surprise. But neither one matters to Riley.

“The biggest games, the best games, the most important games all across the country,” Riley said, “are still yet to be played. There are a lot of good teams that are vying for it. The best ones tend to rise up this time of year and separate themselves. That will happen this year.”

OU comes in behind No. 1 Georgia (8-0), No. 2 Alabama (7-1), No. 3 Michigan State (8-0), No. 4 Oregon (7-1), No. 5 Ohio State (7-1), No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0) and No. 7 Michigan (7-1).

It’s Oklahoma’s 41st appearance in the CFP rankings, which is fourth all-time behind Ohio State (43), Alabama (43) and Clemson (42).

This year’s CFP semifinals are Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, FL. The National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

The Sooners are riding a streak of six consecutive Big 12 Championships, and currently have the nation’s longest winning streak at 17 games.

OU, which played nine consecutive Saturdays to open the season, is idle this weekend, but then comes back to face the hardest stretch of its schedule: at No. 12 Baylor, previously AP-ranked Iowa State and at No. 11 Oklahoma State.

However, Oklahoma has won 21 games in a row in the month of November, dating back to before Riley was hired as offensive coordinator. They're 14-0 in "Championship November" under Riley as head coach.

"Where we sit right now – and I say 'we' meaning college football as a whole and all the rankings – where they sit right now and where they will be in three or four weeks is going to be a big, big difference,” Riley said. “If we win, what they put out tomorrow is not going to matter – or today, whenever it is.

“Shows you how much I’m paying attention to it.”

