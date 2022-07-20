Skip to main content

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the top running back in college football.

Another day, another Oklahoma player added to a major award watch list.

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel found himself on the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists each of the last two days, running back Eric Gray has gotten in on the fun with selection on the Doak Walker Award docket, presented annually to the best running back in college football.

In his first season in Norman after transferring in from Tennessee, Gray had a solid campaign rushing for 412 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 229 yards receiving on 23 catches with two more scores in 13 games.

After it was initially viewed as a true 1-2 punch in the backfield, eventually Kennedy Brooks started to take the bulk of the carries as the year went on.

But, with Brooks off to the NFL, Gray looks poised to step in and play a major role in the Oklahoma offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as the clear No. 1 running back option to start the year.

Somewhat surprisingly, an OU running back has never won the Doak Walker Award before, so Gray will be hoping to make some program history in 2022.

Last year’s winner, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Other notable names on the watch list include Texas’ Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson along with Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn

