Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

The redshirt junior has run for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns this season as the primary running back for the Sooners.

He isn’t always flashy, but Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks is as important to the Sooners’ success as anyone.

The redshirt junior entered the season in a competition for the primary running back spot with Tennessee transfer Eric Gray, but has since asserted himself as the top option.

On Thursday, Brooks was recognized both for his on field efforts as well as his off the field exploits by being named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The award sets out to honor the top offensive player in the country that also exemplifies integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

The honor is also reserved only for players that were either born in the state of Texas, played high school football in Texas, or play for a Texas university. Brooks hails from Mansfield, TX.

Since the award began in 2013, the Sooners have had two winners and eight finalists.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray each won it in their respective Heisman seasons in 2017 and 2018 with Mayfield also being a finalist in 2015 and 2016 along with Samaje Perine in 2014, Dede Westbrook in 2016 and Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb both in 2019.

On the season, Brooks has rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns - putting him squarely in the mix to become just the fourth Oklahoma player all-time to rush for three separate 1,000-yard seasons.

The fan vote for the award opens at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday with the finalists being named on Dec. 14 and the winner being revealed at a banquet on Jan. 12.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.