Sooners ready to rumble in Ames: "You have to come prepared"

One week after an alarming home loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma's season is at a crossroads as they head into battle with the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sooners can rebound strong, play 60 minutes of stable football, and re-establish themselves as the Big 12's frontrunners.

Or they can sleepwalk out of the gate, lose a second consecutive regular-season game for the first time since 1999, and officially send their season into a tailspin. Nothing's a guarantee tonight.

Matt Campbell's Cyclones are a formidable opponent, especially within the confines of their own venue. They'll don funeral colors for the 6:30 p.m. kick, and will certainly spare no punches for an Oklahoma team that many were ready to crown Big 12 champions at this time last week. And if the Sooners understand one thing heading into this matchup, it's that this Iowa State team isn't going to beat itself.

"They're well coached," said Oklahoma H-back Jeremiah Hall. "You guys see them. They play 3-3-5, very different compared to a traditional defense and I'm not just speaking just for Iowa State or the conference, but I'm speaking just in college football or any type of football in general. They're well coached, they know their defense and they stick to what their coaches tell them."



The Cyclones may also have the best individual player on the field in defensive end JaQuan Bailey. The redshirt senior recorded 3.5 sacks last week against TCU, tying a school record.

"He's a great player for them," said offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, who will in all likelihood draw the matchup with Bailey. "He's been doing it for a couple years now. All we can do is go out there, attack the week, get better every day and when Saturday comes, it comes."

Saturday has now come, and Oklahoma enters the matchup as a 7-point road favorite. After going dormant in the fourth quarter last week, Spencer Rattler and the Sooner offense should be hungry to get back on track. But Iowa State has the firepower to engage Oklahoma in a shootout: quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, and tight end Charlie Kolar are three of the most talented offensive players in the conference.

"I'm looking forward to the matchup," said cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles. "You have to come prepared when you go to Iowa State, when you play Iowa State. Great offense. Great coach. They are going to do their thing, but we got to make our plays."

The pressure rests squarely on the shoulders of the Sooners, but they're more than accustomed to it. As Lincoln Riley noted in his postgame press conference last Saturday, his program has been historically successful in responding to a loss.

Then again, Iowa State has been anything but an easy opponent for Oklahoma in recent years. All three of Riley's matchups with Campbell have been decided by 10 points or less, and last year's 42-41 classic in Norman won't soon be forgotten.

"We’ve had some fun battles with them over the years, so I’m looking forward to this next one," said Riley. "After one like that, the thing you can’t wait to do is to get back on the field and go back at it. Saturday at 6:30 cannot get here soon enough.”

