Oklahoma Receiver Nic Anderson on Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
Oklahoma receiver Nic Anderson impressed enough as a redshirt freshman to already be up for a national award at his position.
Anderson on Wednesday was on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver in college football. He had one of the best seasons a freshman receiver has ever had at OU last year, catching 31 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns while starting in six games. His 10 touchdown catches were more than any Sooner freshman ever. Anderson’s receiving yards were the second most by an OU freshman.
The highlight of Anderson’s freshman campaign was catching the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left against Texas. He tended to show out in rivalry games, though, amassing 92 receiving yards against Oklahoma State in the final Bedlam for the foreseeable future.
His success garnered him Freshman All-American honors by The Athletic and he was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention last year.
Anderson would become the second Sooner to win the award after Dede Westbrook in 2016. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. won the prize last year.
The three finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 26, with the winner being revealed at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec.12.