Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: OU sends out trio of offers and makes cut on top safety

In the midst of spring football, the Sooners coaching staff was still hard at work on the recruiting trail

With spring practice in full swing, the work by the Oklahoma coaching staff on the recruiting trail never stops.

Sending out scholarship offers and making an elite defensive target’s top seven, Lincoln Riley’s staff stayed hard at work, trying to attract the next generation of Sooner stars.

Here’s all the action from OU in recruiting this week:

Jadon Scarlett, DT, Class of 2022

Jadon Scarlett is an athletic defensive tackle from Flower Mound, TX. Standing 6-foot-2.5 and 265 pounds, Scarlett utilizes his speed to terrorize opposing offensive lines, while still having enough room on his frame to add some more mass. In 2019, the 3-star recruit as rated by 247 Sports logged 15 sacks and 25 tackles for loss en route to posting a 108 tackle season, while also forcing two fumbles and securing two safeties. The Sooners join Texas, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M and Utah in offering Scarlett.

Chandavian Bradley, DE, Class of 2023

Oklahoma got involved with another speedy pass rusher in Chandavian Bradley. The Platte City, MO, product stands 6-5 and 205 pounds, blowing past offensive tackles and causing plenty of stress along the exterior of offensive lines. A versatile athlete, Bradley also plays basketball and runs track when he’s not shining on the football field. Bradley is another early identification by the OU defensive staff, as only Arizona State, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska and Notre Dame have joined Oklahoma in extending offers at this point in Bradley’s recruitment.

Alex Birchmeier, OL, Class of 2023

Bill Bedenbaugh dipped into Virginia to hunt down his next piece to continue to build his offensive line. Alex Birchmeier of Ashburn, VA, was Bedenbaugh’s latest offer, who is currently rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. With the usual nastiness of a premiere OU offensive lineman, Birchmeier leans on his wrestling background to help push around bodies at the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game. Nearly 20 schools have joined the chase of Birchmeier so far, including the likes of Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburg and West Virginia, amongst others.

Chace Biddle, S, Class of 2022

There has been some movement in Garland, TX, safety Chace Biddle’s recruitment since the Sooners offered him one year ago. Biddle has announced his top seven schools, including Oklahoma alongside Alabama, Baylor, Texas A&M, Michigan, TCU and SMU. The 6-0, 190-pound safety stars on both the football field and on the track, where he competes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, as well as the long jump where he shows off the top end speed and explosiveness Alex Grinch and Roy Manning desire out of their defensive backs. In 2019, the 4-star recruit registered 43 tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. Biddle is currently ranked the No. 90-overall recruit and the seventh best safety in the country by 247 Sports. OU only has one defensive player currently committed in their 2022 recruiting class, as Lubbock, TX, linebacker Kobie McKinzie joins six offensive playmakers to make up the current list of commits.