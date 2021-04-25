Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Recruits flock to Norman for the Red/White Game

Though still in a recruiting dead period, an impressive number of recruits took unofficial visits to OU during the annual spring game

The NCAA Dead Period doesn't expire until May 31, but that didn't stop plenty of recruits from descending upon Oklahoma's campus to take unofficial visits during OU's spring game.

A healthy mix of commitments and top targets were in attendance to watch the offense grind out a 30-29 victory in the 2021 Red/White Game.

Class of 2021 linebacker signee Danny Stutsman came in from Winter Garden, FL, to watch his future teammates compete in front of 22,700 fans.

A pair of 2022 commits also made the trip out in Lubbock, TX, linebacker Kobie McKinzie and Aledo, TX, tight end Jason Llewellyn.

The Sooners hoped to turn the heads of a pair of in-state kids in Gentry Williams and Chris McClellan.

Williams is a 5-star recruit from Booker T. Washington High School and is the top rated player in Oklahoma for the 2022 class.

McClellan has had a big spring on the recruiting trail, attracting the attention of programs the likes of Florida, USC, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan and Oregon.

If the Sooners can convince the Owasso, OK, product to stay home, McClellan would be a great addition to the OU defensive line.

Joe Jon Finley hopes to land Bellevue, NE, tight end Kaden Helms, as the 6-5, 222-pound pass catcher made his way down to Norman this weekend as well.

Helms is rated a 4-star tight end, and is being pursued heavily by Arizona State, Auburn, North Carolina, Miami and others as well as the Sooners.

Brian Odom will hope the performance of the Sooner defense made an impression on Carthage, TX, outside linebacker Kip Lewis who was in attendance.

The 6-2, 200-pounder is a 4-star recruit, and the race for his signature could come down to the Sooners and Texas A&M.

Braxton Myers also conducted an unofficial visit on Saturday as OU continues to rebuild their secondary. The Coppell, TX, safety is ranked the No. 11-overall 2023 safety in the country by 247 Sports, and holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Indiana, Georgia Tech, LSU and Michigan.