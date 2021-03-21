Oklahoma recruiting roundup: Sooners in for in-state star

After watching the offers pour in from all across the country in March, OU finally extended an offer to Oklahoma preps defensive lineman Chris McClellan

Alex Grinch finally fired off an offer to one of the state’s top defensive prospects.

After months of top programs from around the country showing interest in Owasso, OK, defensive lineman Chris McClellan, the Oklahoma Sooners have finally extended him an offer.

McClellan headlines a trio of scholarship offers the OU coaching staff sent out this week, as their offer machine has slowed greatly over the past month:

Chris McClellan, DL, Class of 2022

Many started to wonder how long the Sooners would wait to offer McClellan. With Gabriel Dindy and Omari Abor seemly OU’s top targets along the defensive line, it has been uncertain if McClellan would be a part of Grinch and Calvin Thibodeaux’s plans, but the attention McClellan has gotten from top programs coast-to-coast has raised eyebrows. Already receiving offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Washington, USC, Michigan, Oregon and Oklahoma State, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman has impressed both during games and on the camp circuit. Most recently, McClellan proved he belonged on the field with some of the nation’s top prospects at the Under Armor All-American Camp series stop in Dallas on March 14. Currently rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, expect McClellan to shoot up recruiting rankings this summer.

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Class of 2023

Bill Bedenbaugh got back to work on the trail this week as well, extending an offer to Des Moines, IA, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Standing 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Proctor already holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC. Using his size and athleticism to his full advantage, Proctor is a mauler on the ground, getting up field to punish any defender who crosses his path. Paired with his steady pass protection, and it’s easy to see why Proctor has caught Bedenbaugh’s eye.

Jake Pope, S, Class of 2022

Grinch went down to Buford, GA, for his latest offer in safety Jake Pope. Rated a 3-star athlete by both 247 Sports’ composite ranking and Rivals, Pope’s offer list boasts over 30 programs. A versatile player, Pope played wide receiver, safety and returned kicks last season for Buford High School last season, showing off both his sure hands and his steady tackling. Pope’s contributions helped lead Buford to a 13-1 title winning season in Georgia’s AAAAAA class. Joining OU, Buford already holds offers from major programs in Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and Wisconsin.