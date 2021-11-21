Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Win Over Iowa State

The Sooners defeated the Cyclones 28-21 on Saturday to improve Oklahoma to 10-1 on the season.

The Oklahoma Sooners got back on track on Saturday knocking off the Iowa State Cyclones 28-21 for a bounce back win to improve to 10-1 on the season.

While the offense was still anemic at times, the Oklahoma defense was superb creating a significant pass rush and forcing multiple key turnovers.

For their efforts, the Sooners have climbed back into the top-10 of the AP Top 25 at the No. 10 spot in Sunday’s fresh rankings.

Georgia continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot, but the Bulldogs were the only team in the entire top-10 to not see any movement.

Ohio State makes a big leap up to No. 2 with Alabama, Cincinnati and Notre Dame rounding out the top-5.

Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Baylor come in spots 6-9 just ahead of the Sooners.

No other Big 12 teams are ranked after the Cowboys, Bears and Sooners who all reside in the top-10.

As for the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Oklahoma has had a small rise there as well, moving up from No. 11 to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

Just as last week, the Sooners remain one spot ahead of Baylor despite the Bears having knocked off Oklahoma just over a week ago in Waco, TX.

In both polls, the annual Bedlam showdown will be a top-10 collision when the Sooners travel to Stillwater to face off with Oklahoma State on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.

