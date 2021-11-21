Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Win Over Iowa State

    The Sooners defeated the Cyclones 28-21 on Saturday to improve Oklahoma to 10-1 on the season.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma Sooners got back on track on Saturday knocking off the Iowa State Cyclones 28-21 for a bounce back win to improve to 10-1 on the season.

    While the offense was still anemic at times, the Oklahoma defense was superb creating a significant pass rush and forcing multiple key turnovers.

    For their efforts, the Sooners have climbed back into the top-10 of the AP Top 25 at the No. 10 spot in Sunday’s fresh rankings.

    Jalen Redmond, Iowa State Cyclones

    Jalen Redmond

    Georgia continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot, but the Bulldogs were the only team in the entire top-10 to not see any movement.

    Ohio State makes a big leap up to No. 2 with Alabama, Cincinnati and Notre Dame rounding out the top-5.

    Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Baylor come in spots 6-9 just ahead of the Sooners.

    Read More

    No other Big 12 teams are ranked after the Cowboys, Bears and Sooners who all reside in the top-10.

    As for the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Oklahoma has had a small rise there as well, moving up from No. 11 to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

    Just as last week, the Sooners remain one spot ahead of Baylor despite the Bears having knocked off Oklahoma just over a week ago in Waco, TX.

    In both polls, the annual Bedlam showdown will be a top-10 collision when the Sooners travel to Stillwater to face off with Oklahoma State on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Pat Fields
    Football

    Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Win Over Iowa State

    55 seconds ago
    Lincoln RIley - ISU yell
    Football

    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 97

    58 minutes ago
    Jalen Redmond, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond Impressed Team With Rumbling Touchdown

    5 hours ago
    ISU Postgame Recap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Postgame Wrap Up

    15 hours ago
    Broiles-Bonitto - ISU
    Football

    Oklahoma Game Book: The Defense Papered Over the Cracks vs. Iowa State

    15 hours ago
    WBB-Taylor Robertson TCU
    Women's Basketball

    Taylor Robertson Carries Oklahoma in Tough Loss to Oregon

    16 hours ago
    Anton Harrison-Caleb Williams-Marvin Mims
    Football

    Another Hurdle: This Week, Oklahoma Overcame Rampant Flu Outbreak to Beat Iowa State

    16 hours ago
    Big 12 Championship, Big 12 Football, Big 12 Generic, Big 12 Media Day
    Football

    Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Scenarios After Baylor's Win at Kansas State

    17 hours ago