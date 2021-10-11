Oklahoma Running Back Earns Big 12 Honors

Kennedy Brooks was named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week for his big performance against Texas.

Kennedy Brooks' performance in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday became an award-winning performance on Monday.

Brooks was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his work on the ground in No. 4-ranked Oklahoma’s incredible 55-48 comeback victory over Texas.

On 25 carries, Brooks rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns, including his 33-yard go-ahead touchdown run with just three seconds left on the clock to seal the victory.

The junior out-rushed Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who entered the contest with all of the hype, and popped a number of big plays in key moments to keep the chains moving as OU worked their way back into the game.

Brooks has now carded back-to-back great performances on the ground, building on his 91 yards and rushing score two Saturday’s ago against the Kansas State Wildcats.

After opting out of the 2020 season, Brooks has renounced himself to the Oklahoma fanbase in style, seemingly breaking more tackles than ever to compliment his always patient running style.

Brooks is the first Sooner to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week this season.

