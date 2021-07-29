Oklahoma S Pat Field Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The Wuerffel trophy is presented annually to the FBS player that best combines community service with achievements both on and off the field.

Gobs of Sooners have been named to watch lists in the past couple of weeks for their play on the field last season and their expected production in 2021.

Now, one Oklahoma player has received recognition for what he can, and has, done off the field.

Senior safety Pat Fields was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday, an award presented annually to the “FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.”

Fields is highly regarded on the Sooners by both the coaches and players as a true leader and captain of the team. This selection really comes as no surprise for a guy that has always been a role model for younger players.

This isn’t the first time Fields has received recognition in this area, just last season he was the recipient of the Cotton Bowl’s Dan S. Petty Scholarship Award for exemplifying strong academics, athletics and character.

On the gridiron, Fields has accumulated 122 total tackles in 30 career games. Last season, he picked up his first career interception along with five pass deflections.

Team captains are yet to be announced for the 2021 iteration of the Sooners, but Fields can certainly be looked at as a heavy candidate as a guy who has served that role already. These types of honors are exactly why that’s the case.

The Wuerffel Trophy began in 2005 and has been won by an Oklahoma player on two separate occasions with Gabe Ikard taking it in 2013 and Ty Darlington bringing it home in 2015.

New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes won the award last year.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.