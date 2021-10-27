Oklahoma S Pat Fields Named Finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

As one of the 13 finalists for the prestigious academic award, Fields will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Oklahoma safety Pat Fields is no stranger to academic success and recognition and that has continued in a significant way on Wednesday.

Fields was named one of the 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded each year to the “absolute best” scholar-athlete in the country.

As a fourth-year senior, Fields has compiled a 3.82 GPA while in pursuit of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting as well as a master’s degree also in accounting.

A team captain each of the last two years for his leadership and play on the field, the Tulsa, OK native has been excellent in the classroom for a while now.

Fields was a 2020 second-team All-America team selection and a 2019 and 2020 academic All-Big 12 honoree.

He also received multiple academic awards in his time in Norman including the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, OU's Dan Gibbons Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award and the 2020 Cotton Bowl's Dan S. Petty Scholarship Award.

Pat Fields Ricardo B. Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the gridiron, Fields has been the starting safety in 32 Oklahoma games, playing in 38 total, racking up 168 career tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and an interception.

So far this season, he has started all eight games and is second on the team in tackles with 47.

Fields is looking to become the first Sooner to take home the Campbell Trophy since Ty Darlington in 2015.

The 2021 Campbell Trophy winner will be named at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.