Oklahoma S Pat Fields Named Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

The senior safety is one of 20 semifinalist for the award presented annually to the college player that displays exemplary leadership.

Yet another award semifinalist nod for a Sooner veteran has come down on Wednesday.

Oklahoma senior safety Pat Fields, no stranger to academic and leadership achievements, was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten College Man of the Year on Wednesday, an award honoring exemplary leadership by a collegiate player.

The fourth-year senior, who is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy aka the “Academic Heisman,” has compiled a 3.82 GPA while in pursuit of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting.

Fields has been very active in the community ever since arriving in Norman, founding “Town Business,” a financial literacy seminar that teaches high school football student-athletes about budgeting, money management, credit and personal branding.

He also founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship, collaborating with the president of the OU National Black Alumni Association to establish an endowment with the purpose of providing scholarships for underrepresented and lower income students from Tulsa, and coordinated a back-to-school event and football camp in July for economically vulnerable elementary school students in his hometown.

A two-time team captain, Fields was a 2020 second-team academic All-American and was a first-team academic All-Big 12 selection in both 2019 and 2020.

He has also received a medley of academic awards including the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, OU’s Dan Gibbons Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award and the 2020 Cotton Bowl’s Dan S. Petty Scholarship Award.

On the field, Fields has accumulated 178 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions among his 39 career games with 33 starts.

The three finalists for the award are set to be revealed on Dec. 15 with the winner being announced at a ceremony in Frisco, TX on Feb. 17, 2022.

The winner of the award will received a $10,000 donation in his name to their school’s athletic scholarship fund.

