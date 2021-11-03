Oklahoma Safety Pat Fields Named a Semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy

The OU safety was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, honoring Fields' work in the community off the field.

Pat Fields has been named a semifinalist for another prestigious honor.

Founded in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded every year to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement. Fields was named a semifinalist for the award alongside 11 other athletes on Wednesday morning.

Previously, Fields was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, often coined the “academic heisman.”

The senior safety has been an active member of the community in his home town of Tulsa. He founded “Town Business”, which is a financial literacy program that teaches high school football student-athletes about all facets of life, including budgeting, money management, credit and personal branding.

Fields also founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship in conjunction with the OU National Black Alumni Association to provide scholarships to underrepresented students from Tulsa.

On top of his performance on the field and his work in the community off it, Fields has posted a 3.82 GPA and is on track to complete a Bachelor of Business Administration and a master’s degree in accounting this December.

Last year, Fields was named a second-team Academic All-American, and he was named an All-Big 12 Academic First Team selection in 2019 and 2020.

Former Sooners Gabe Ikard and Ty Darlington are the program's two pervious winners of the Wuerffel Trophy, with Ikard winning the award in 2013 and Darlington winning it in 2015.

The three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy will be named on Nov. 23, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 9 during the College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

