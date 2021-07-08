Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Selected No. 1 in Big 12 Preseason Poll for Sixth Straight Year

The Sooners received 35 of 39 first-place votes with Iowa State garnering the remaining four.
Author:
Publish date:

For the sixth consecutive summer, Oklahoma has been selected No. 1 in the annual Big 12 preseason poll. The Sooners received 35 of the 39 first-place votes with Iowa State grabbing the other four.

This also staggeringly marks the ninth time since 2011 that Oklahoma has been voted atop the conference heading into the season.

Big 12 Preseason Poll

Under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have gone 34-5 against Big 12 opponents and won the conference every single season. Including the last two years under Bob Stoops, Oklahoma has taken the league crown in six straight years.

The Sooners have won the Big 12 14 times in the conference’s first 25 years of existence, with no other school having won it more than three times. Oklahoma’s 50 all-time conference championships are the most of any program in the country.

This selection for Riley’s bunch comes as absolutely no surprise with the Sooners being one of the top favorites to compete for a national title in 2021 behind Heisman-favorite quarterback Spencer Rattler and a bevy of returning talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Iowa State was also the clear No. 2 option with returning stars of their own and as another team hoping to break through into the College Football Playoff conversation.

The poll comes just one day after the Big 12 preseason teams were announced, with Oklahoma leading the way there with nine selections.

