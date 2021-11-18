Oklahoma Sets Program Record for Academic All-Big 12 Selections

The Big 12 announced on Thursday that 31 Oklahoma football players were placed on the first and second teams.

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners are gearing up for their final home game of the season on Saturday when they welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones in the penultimate game of the regular season.

When they take the field, they will be doing so with some academic hardware under their belt.

On Thursday, the Big 12 officially released their academic all-conference teams with the Sooners earning a program-record 31 selections - 22 of which being first-team selections.

This breaks the Oklahoma record of 19 first-team selections that was set just last season.

Of the 11 football players in the conference to earn a 4.0 GPA, five of them were Sooners in redshirt senior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, redshirt senior linebacker Bryan Mead, redshirt freshman kicker Zach Schmit, redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer and redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Staton.

To qualify for a first team selection, an athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 GPA, with second team selections needing at least a 3.0.

The full list of 22 Oklahoma players selected to the first team:

Second team selections:

The Sooners and Cyclones will kick things off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT with the game broadcast on FOX.

