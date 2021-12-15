Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Oklahoma Signing Day: DB Jayden Rowe

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Name: Jayden Rowe

    Hometown: Tulsa, OK

    Height: 6-3

    Weight: 210

    Position: DB

    School: Tulsa Union High School

    Evaluation: Jayden Rowe was a fantastic evaluation by the OU staff, and he’s risen in recruiting rankings since committing to the Sooners. A punishing tackler, Rowe hits like a linebacker while moving in the open field like a defensive back. Rowe could potentially play all across the Oklahoma secondary, and he projects to be a playmaker wherever he lands. Rowe will be a great addition to the OU secondary for years to come, and could follow in Pat Fields’ footsteps as the next impactful defensive back to arrive at Oklahoma from the Tulsa area. 

