    December 15, 2021
    Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kobie McKinzie

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Kobie McKinzie

    Hometown: Lubbock, TX

    Height: 6-2

    Weight: 245

    Position: LB

    School: Cooper High School

    Ranking: No. 10-ranked linebacker by SI All-American

    Evaluation: Kobie McKinzie was a late flip back from the Texas Longhorns, but his potential is off the charts under the tutelage of a linebacker coach the caliber of Brent Venables. A massive body at the heart of the defense, McKinzie will make a lot of fans in Norman with his ability to step up and deliver punishing blows in the run game. More than just a thumper, McKinzie is athletic enough to drop back into pass coverage and cover all the ground needed by a modern linebacker. McKinzie will really shine when he’s paired with a sideline-to-sideline defender who can take care of the dirty work in the passing game over the middle. 

