Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Samuel Omosigho

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Name: Samuel Omosigho

Hometown: Crandall, TX

Height: 6-1

Weight: 208

Position: LB

School: Crandall

Evaluation: An instinctive linebacker, Samuel Omosigho appears comfortable playing both near the line of scrimmage and in the open field. A physical presence, Omosigho bursts beyond the line of scrimmage and often overwhelmed the ball carrier once he made his way into the backfield. He was utilized both coming off the edge and dropping into coverage over the middle of the field, and while he may be best used as a heavy-hitter up the middle, his movement is fluid enough in the open field to believe that he can make plays sideline-to-sideline in Brent Venables’ defense. 

