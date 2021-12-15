Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jake Taylor

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.

Name: Jake Taylor

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Height: 6-6

Weight: 290

Position: OT

School: Bishop Gorman High School

Ranking: No. 8-ranked offensive tackle by SI All-American

Evaluation: Bill Bedenbaugh plucked one of the nation’s best offensive tackles out of DeMarco Murray’s old stomping grounds in Jake Taylor. The 290-pound tackle exhibits the aggression that made Bedenbaugh’s 2019 offensive line so good, while also possessing all the athleticism necessary to handle everything Bedenbaugh asks of his offensive lineman. As Taylor continues to add to his frame, he’ll return a level of physicality back to the line at the point of attack which has been missing the past two years in Norman, and he’ll have a chance to be another Oklahoma offensive lineman in the NFL when his career is all said and done in Norman.

