Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jake Taylor

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Author:

    Name: Jake Taylor

    Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

    Height: 6-6

    Weight: 290

    Position: OT

    Read More

    School: Bishop Gorman High School

    Ranking: No. 8-ranked offensive tackle by SI All-American

    Evaluation: Bill Bedenbaugh plucked one of the nation’s best offensive tackles out of DeMarco Murray’s old stomping grounds in Jake Taylor. The 290-pound tackle exhibits the aggression that made Bedenbaugh’s 2019 offensive line so good, while also possessing all the athleticism necessary to handle everything Bedenbaugh asks of his offensive lineman. As Taylor continues to add to his frame, he’ll return a level of physicality back to the line at the point of attack which has been missing the past two years in Norman, and he’ll have a chance to be another Oklahoma offensive lineman in the NFL when his career is all said and done in Norman. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Jake Taylor-horizontal
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jake Taylor

    34 seconds ago
    Jayden Rowe v. NN 2020
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DB Jayden Rowe

    12 minutes ago
    Jacob Sexton
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jacob Sexton

    1 hour ago
    Baker Mayfield
    Football

    Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    1 hour ago
    Robert Spears-Jennings
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: Robert Spears-Jennings

    1 hour ago
    Cedric Roberts
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DL Cedric Roberts

    1 hour ago
    Nicholas Anderson
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: WR Nicholas Anderson

    1 hour ago
    Xavion Brice
    Football

    Oklahoma Commit Flips to Texas on Signing Day

    1 hour ago