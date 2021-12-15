Oklahoma Signing Day: RB Gavin Sawchuk

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.

Name: Gavin Sawchuk

Hometown: Littleton, CO

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Position: RB

School: Valor Christian

Evaluation: DeMarco Murray landed a bonafide burner in running back Gavin Sawchuk. Possessing high-end speed, Sawchuk will be a home run threat every time offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is able to put the ball in his hands. Exceptional at shaking defenders in the open field, the Sooners should be able to test any defense by getting Sawchuk the ball in space. The Colorado product would make a nice pairing with a more physical back early on in his career as he continues to develop his game running in-between the tackles.

