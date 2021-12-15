Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Signing Day: RB Gavin Sawchuk

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Author:

    Name: Gavin Sawchuk

    Hometown: Littleton, CO

    Height: 5-11

    Weight: 185

    Position: RB

    Read More

    School: Valor Christian

    Evaluation: DeMarco Murray landed a bonafide burner in running back Gavin Sawchuk. Possessing high-end speed, Sawchuk will be a home run threat every time offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is able to put the ball in his hands. Exceptional at shaking defenders in the open field, the Sooners should be able to test any defense by getting Sawchuk the ball in space. The Colorado product would make a nice pairing with a more physical back early on in his career as he continues to develop his game running in-between the tackles. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Alton Tarber
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DT Alton Tarber

    1 minute ago
    Gavin Sawchuk HS 2
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: RB Gavin Sawchuk

    1 minute ago
    Jake Taylor-horizontal
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jake Taylor

    2 minutes ago
    Jayden Rowe v. NN 2020
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DB Jayden Rowe

    14 minutes ago
    Jacob Sexton
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jacob Sexton

    1 hour ago
    Baker Mayfield
    Football

    Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    1 hour ago
    Robert Spears-Jennings
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: Robert Spears-Jennings

    1 hour ago
    Cedric Roberts
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DL Cedric Roberts

    1 hour ago