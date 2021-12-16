Oklahoma Signing Day: TE Kaden Helms

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.

Kaden Helms

Hometown: Bellevue, NE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 222

Position: TE

School: Bellevue West High School

Ranking: No. 7-ranked tight end by SI All-American

Evaluation: Kaden Helms is a much-needed addition to a tight end/H-back room that will lose a ton of talent between Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall. Standing an impressive 6-foot-5, Helms will strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators for his ability to make plays downfield. A smooth athlete, Helms has incredible athletic upside, and Jeff Lebby will have no shortage of options to use him in the vertical passing game across the middle of the field.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.