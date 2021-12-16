Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Signing Day: TE Kaden Helms

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Author:

    Kaden Helms

    Hometown: Bellevue, NE

    Height: 6-5

    Weight: 222

    Position: TE

    School: Bellevue West High School

    Read More

    Ranking: No. 7-ranked tight end by SI All-American

    Evaluation: Kaden Helms is a much-needed addition to a tight end/H-back room that will lose a ton of talent between Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall. Standing an impressive 6-foot-5, Helms will strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators for his ability to make plays downfield. A smooth athlete, Helms has incredible athletic upside, and Jeff Lebby will have no shortage of options to use him in the vertical passing game across the middle of the field. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Kaden Helms
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: TE Kaden Helms

    49 seconds ago
    Caleb Williams - Texas reach
    Football

    Caleb Williams Reflects on Oklahoma's Iconic Texas Rally for the First Time

    2 hours ago
    Brent Venables - presser
    Football

    Kobie McKinzie Gave Oklahoma all Brent Venables Asked: A Second Chance

    17 hours ago
    Bob Stoops 12-15
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

    17 hours ago
    Brent Venables 12-15 (Signing Day)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Signing Day Press Conference

    17 hours ago
    Caleb Williams - closeup
    Football

    Bob Stoops on Caleb Williams: 'I Sure Hope He'll Be Here' at Oklahoma

    17 hours ago
    Bob Stoops-presser
    Football

    Bob Stoops Lays Out Oklahoma Coaching Assignments for Alamo Bowl

    17 hours ago
    Caleb Williams - ISU pre 2
    Football

    Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Speaks on Head Coaching Change

    22 hours ago