Oklahoma Slides in Latest SIAA Team Recruiting Rankings

After debuting at No. 6, OU took a step back in the team class rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.

The Oklahoma Sooners had mixed results on the recruiting trail in June.

Losing a pair of top wide receiver commits in Jordan Hudson and Talyn Shettron, OU took a step back in Sports Illustrated All-American’s Team Recruiting Rankings heading into July.

After debuting at No. 6 in the rankings, OU slid back to the No. 10 class in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Not all was lost, however.

The Sooners earned the commitment of consensus top-five running back Gavin Sawchuk on the heels of the ChampU BBQ.

If Oklahoma can hold on to Sawchuk and talented Mater Dei High School back Raleek Brown, they’ll ink the most talented running back class in the country, a big need after major misses at the position in the past two recruiting cycles.

And while it may seem like OU is moving backwards, June was actually a great month for the Sooners.

The aforementioned BBQ laid the groundwork that will shape the rest of the 2022 recruiting class, as well as give Oklahoma a leg up in 2023.



July will provide plenty of opportunities for Oklahoma to leap right back into the mix for 2022.

Over the next week, marquee offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Cole Hutson are expected to make their commitment decisions, with a few other targets on the offensive side of the football moving closer to making their commitment decisions as well.

The middle of July will also be key in shaping OU’s 2023 class.

Malachi Nelson, the top quarterback in the 2023 class, will be announcing his commitment on July 18 as Lincoln Riley hopes to continue his trend of signing the top quarterback in every other recruiting class.

The day before, talented 5-star athlete Treyaun Webb will choose between the Sooners, Ohio State and Georgia.

So while the Sooners may have taken a step back on paper, they’re still primed to close the 2022 class with a bang.

Even with Hudson and Shettron jumping ship, Oklahoma has the smallest class ranked inside the top 10, showing that the Sooners are continuing to value quality over quantity.

OU will have a chance to shoot right back up the team rankings, however, as SIAA will be releasing an updated team rankings at the beginning of every month leading all the way up to the late signing day in February.