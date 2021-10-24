Oklahoma Slips Down AP Poll After Close Call in Lawrence

Oklahoma stayed unbeaten on Saturday with a 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence.

It wasn’t the prettiest showing, but the Oklahoma Sooners once again found a way to win on Saturday knocking off the Kansas Jayhawks 35-23 to improve to 8-0 on the season and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continued to dazzle, bouncing back from a quiet first half to score three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the second half to help the Sooners escape Lawrence.

With the close call against the 1-win Jayhawks, Oklahoma has slipped a spot down to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll released on Sunday.

Caleb Williams Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia and Cincinnati remain the No. 1 and No. 2 teams with Alabama leap-frogging the Sooners up to No. 3. Ohio State rounds out the top-5 at No. 5.

Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa and Ole Miss finish out the top-10 in spots 6-10, respectively.

After their loss to Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, Oklahoma State has tumbled down to No. 15, just ahead of Baylor who climbs up to No. 16.

The Cyclones become the Big 12’s fourth team into the rankings after their win over the Cowboys at No. 22.

Each of Oklahoma’s final three opponents of the year are currently ranked with Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State all holding a spot.

The Sooners will return to action at home on Saturday when they host unranked Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. CT in Norman.

