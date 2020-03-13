Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione participated in a conference call with media on Thursday night.

Castiglione said, among other things, he wasn’t necessarily in lock-step agreement with the NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring sports championships in 2020, that spring sports competitions may yet resume in the Big 12 Conference (or they might not), that all Big 12 athletic directors agreed to halt spring football practice to keep the playing field level, that he thinks’s spring-sports athletes who are losing an entire year of eligibility should be considered for relief to restore that year, and that he and other decision-makers trust the science they’ve received in making these difficult choices.

Here is a transcript of the 30-minute call:

“Obviously we are in the midst of unprecedented times, and in some cases, questions are being posed faster than answers can be provided.

“The health and welfare, safety of all the people we serve is the paramount focus of all of our deliberations and decision making. I also want you to know we’ve been in constant contact with our campus leaders, most notably our interim president, Joe Harroz, and our conference leaders, and by extension, those on the national level.

“We’ve quickly triangulated and shared information as it was gathered and utilized it in trying to arrive at the best possible decisions. As you can imagine and have witnessed, things are evolving and have evolved rapidly. We’re trying to provide information back to you as best we can.

“We’ve made some announcements both as a conference and within our conference through institutional means, and even since the time we’ve made those announcements, other things have changed around the collegiate landscape. Some I might be aware of, and some I’m still getting more information about, so I don’t know how much of that I can address.”

Q: Had to be a difficult decision to make for student-athletes. How many have you talked to so far?

A: “I haven’t had a chance to speak to any of our student-athletes in the last 24 hours. Even though we were in the same city for a short period of time with the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and I was around them over the past weekend, including gymnastics and other sports. I haven’t been able to talk to them directly. Having said that, I have been in touch with many — not all — of our coaches directly, but indirectly through my great administrative leadership team. I want to compliment them. They’ve been awesome in trying to share information and trying to provide updates as quickly as we can to coaches and student-athletes.

“By extension, I’ve been reading various reports either directly through the head coaches or to my senior leadership team. I share that incredible sense of disappointment with them. It probably hasn’t all set in yet because, as I mentioned at the outset, we’ve been really focused on trying to make the best decisions that are grounded in the best interests of the people we serve: the student-athletes, it’s coaches, it’s staff, it’s fans, generally people of our communities. Because obviously we’re talking about the sports-related impact, it goes way, way, way beyond sports, and we’re thinking about everybody.

“We might have made decisions to end tournaments and by ending tournaments, that might have ended seasons for any number of sports. You may see some sports being played down the road. That is not a decision I can determine one way or the other at this moment. We obviously have canceled competitions for the foreseeable future, and we’re constantly evaluating more and more information that’s coming our way, and we reserve the right to modify or adjust that decision. We understand the disappointment and we’ll try to talk to them as best we can.”

Q: Things are changing left and right. How much did you want to put a timetable on when things resume, and how important was it to keep it open the way things are going? You termed it out of season, does that leave room for spring football and how is recruiting affected?

A: “To try to simplify it as best we could, we tried to differentiate between those sports who could still have seasons versus those sports who either are already out of season or by virtue of some of the decisions that have already been made in conference or on the national level have had seasons come to a close. With that in mind, we would consider the sport of football in the out-of-season category.

“We do have other sports that are in their non-traditional segments — volleyball and women’s soccer to name two, specifically. So just the competition, and then the out-of-season practices, such as spring practice, have also been temporarily suspended and we’ll determine at a point in time if they can be resumed. we don’t have a particular day in mind as we speak. But we did find it important to at least work in reasonable segments of time. For us at Oklahoma, I think it’s fair to say on other campuses, I’ll leave that for them to decide, but I know many other campuses are also dealing with changes in in-person class schedules. We thought at the very least that they should coincide with the time period the campus has already put in place to suspend in-person classes.”

Q: How much did the NBA’s events in Oklahoma City last night sort of speed up the process of where you’re at now?

A: “Well we all heard about it last night and then had a chance to get back together early this morning, and certainly that was a topic of conversation. But we also had to consider a lot of other factors. In particular, we had a tournament that was about to tip off, and the doors in the arena were opening. So we had to not only have the athletic directors all together, but we gathered the CEOs together through teleconference and the commissioner led the discussion, which resulted in us determining that it was best for the Big 12 to discontinue the tournament.”

Q: Some schools have already canceled the spring games, why not cancel at OU at this time?

A: “That remains a possibility for sure. But what we’re trying to do is work through these time segments. Ir elapse that in other parts of the collegiate world, there are decisions being made to cancel seasons altogether. And while we have not reached that stage yet in our own conference, that could change at any point. We’re just giving you the information as we know it right this minute. We definitely understand things could change, but that’s more than a month away, and I think a decision about the spring game isn’t as important right now as making prudent decisions in other cases. We realize that some might disagree, but we’re trying to take them in the right order here. If we’re going to continually delay the start of — the continuation, I should say, of spring practice, then obviously we would quickly decide whether we would change the date of the spring game or eliminate it altogether.”

Q: The Big 12 statement said March 29 — are Big 12 schools going to stay in sync with that? One school practice, the other not. Is that something you’ve talked about?

A: “Yes we have. And I think that we are proceeding consistently, and we certainly understand that any one of the member institutions can take further steps and make changes that they feel are possible or germane to their own campus community. But when we had our own conversation earlier today and voted to take those steps, we had agreed that it was best to move forward in unison. Now, as I mentioned at the start of this call, things can change hour to hour and can certainly change day to day in the weeks ahead. But at the time we had the conversation, that’s the way we voted so we would all have some consistency.”

Q: What was your reaction to the NCAA eliminating the spring championships this soon?

A: “We learned about that just like everyone else. We certainly understood the discussion taking place about winter championships, those that were starting within the next week, especially. But we also knew there were several others that were on the table: indoor track, wrestling, etc. But while we heard just like you, we’re not altogether sure why championships that wouldn’t occur until much later in the spring or early summer were canceled now.

“Now, I say that completely recognizing that those involved in making that decision had information that we don’t have in front of us right at this moment. I trust it that they used it to their best advantage to make decisions that were right for everybody. With that said, when we were talking about our approach, we wanted to establish a prudent window of time to suspend practices or competition and then constantly assess and evaluate and take in all the new information that we could, and then we’ll decide whether we would resume play or cancel it altogether if we reached that certain point. We didn’t necessarily want to go as far as to say we would cancel all the competitive seasons for the sports that just got underway.

“So I’m sure that we will have another conversation—maybe as soon as tomorrow—about the impact of the NCAA decision. We’ll talk about other pieces of information that have been developed and shared with the rest of the conference’s institutions, and wee’ll have to talk through whether the Big 12 decides to stage any of its spring championships or not. We already know the Big 12 announced the cancelation of the winter championships that we had coming up in the next 2-3 weeks. So we’ll have to talk about the spring championships that remain. I don’t want to speculate in any way what will happen, but I’m sure that within the next 24 hours or less, we’ll have a conversation about it.”

Q: What can you tell us financially and any hit the university might take and what you’re talking about?

A: “It stands to reason there will be an economic impact at some level. And know that I can promise you that was not part of any of our decision making. We fully recognize the impact of our decisions and perhaps we’ll still need to let things play out to fully quantify what it means. But obviously the a conference tournament is canceled and one of the largest sporting events in the world is canceled, meaning the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament, including the other NCAA championships that were also canceled that draw many fans. And in the Oklahoma City area, Oklahoma City hosts the Women’s College World Series, so it has national and local impact, obviously. We’ll just have to wait for another time to fully assess and quantify what that really means. But suffice to say, there will be an impact.”

Q: Have you talked about testing your athletes for the Coronavirus or the athletic department?

A: “Through a variety of decisions that have been made at the national level, the conference level, our campus level, local level, at the individual level—we have made decisions to guide our actions and our subsequent near-future plans. We are not and could not do anything to terminate the spread of the virus. And so we have to, obviously, refer to the best practices available for those that have been consistently provided and put in front of the general public.

“We’ve also consistently taken steps to communicate that on our campus. It also comes through campus-level directives and initiatives. And then to our athletic department, constant reinforcement, all of our staff into our student-athletes. We’re trying to be proactive and do all the things that would help prevent coming into contact with or spreading any of the virus. That being said, there’s also constant communication about what student-athletes should do. Should they have symptoms, how they should report it and to whom. Again, we’re doing the best we can to continually keep that at the forefront.”

Q: As one of the decision makers not only at OU but in the Big 12, are you able to discuss or elaborate on the science that you’re hearing and applying to make these difficult decisions?

A: “I’m not the medical expert, but I can promise you that we’ve heard medical experts express reasons behind the prudence of our actions. So they’ve certainly influenced the discussions that took place and the decisions that we’ve made. I’ll leave it to the medical experts to explain that.”

Q: What’s your stance on seniors who play the spring sports losing a year of eligibility and getting an extra year?

A: “I do have some specific opinions about that, and I have discussed that not only with some of my colleagues throughout the Big 12, but during the course of this afternoon communicating with some of my colleagues throughout the country, and we believe there are many different elements that are going to need to be discussed. … (On) recruiting, at the moment, we have suspended any off-campus or on-campus recruiting, and that means everything from going out to an official visit, a home visit, going to watch a game or a practice, having a prospective student-athlete come to campus for an official visit, or unofficial visit.

“However, coaches would use the current recruiting calendar and current recruiting rules to guide their means of contacting prospective student-athletes through electronic means. We realize that might have some impact on a signing day. That might have some impact on extending the recruiting calendar or modifying it. To the extent that we’re talking about the possibility of not just the championships being canceled, but any competition. We would want to discuss a modification of eligibility rules. Perhaps I would like to see us look seriously at providing an additional year of eligibility for student-athletes who have lost the opportunity to compete. Certainly, that starts with student-athletes in their final year of eligibility. There’s not another way to get it back. I don’t know how many student-athletes would come back and compete if they had an additional year of eligibility. That’s all speculative. But it’s certainly some that we’re going to continue to discuss. There may be some other legislative modifications that might have to be made as we further get into making other decisions.”

Q: Has there been talk about how the university plans to help those employees who work the events that are being canceled, especially those that are on an hourly wage.

A: “To be specific, not yet.”

Q: If the NCAA is not going to have championships in the spring, what would be the point in resuming regular season games at any point, continuing with baseball or softball seasons?

A: “Well, that’s something I mentioned earlier. The NCAA championships have now been eliminated. So we’ll probably talk about whether the conference would even sponsor a championship. And if that decision is made, where all conference championships have been suspended, then we’ll get to the question of why would we have any competition. That would start. Long period of time to try to explain all of that. That’s why we need to continue to talk about this regularly, because at some point in the very near future, people are going to want to know the answer to the question.

“I said earlier it was our intention earlier to try and take this in what was considered reasonable segments of time to allow for recognition of all the factors involved in allowing the continuation of practice or competition, or giving the teams time to engage in competition. It’s not like we can tell a team, ‘There’s no practice or competition until a certain day,’ and then schedule games the very next day we allow it to continue. The health and welfare of student-athletes takes precedent in a different way, not just related to the decisions we made in the case of this current situation we’re dealing with. So we very well could talk about that — perhaps as soon as tomorrow. And we’ll continually outline the decisions as they’re made.”