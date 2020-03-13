AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Lincoln Riley talks Coronavirus

John. E. Hoover

OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked this week about how OU is approaching Coronavirus. Here's what he said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU Suspends all spring sports

Oklahoma halted baseball, softball and other spring sports, including spring football practice, because of growing fears of the Coronavirus pandemic.

John. E. Hoover

Coronavirus Update 2.0: basketball season is over, plus a whole lot more

The NCAA announced its basketball championship would not be played this year, and the rest of winter and spring sports championships - including the CWS and the WCWS - are canceled as well. And the Big 12 says spring football practice is in danger, too.

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 Tournament canceled

The Big 12 Conference canceled its men's and women's basketball tournament due to fears of Coronavirus

John. E. Hoover

Watch Sooner Pro Day Highlights

Former Oklahoma Sooners players worked out for NFL teams at the annual OU Pro Day

John. E. Hoover

And then there’s this. Looks like the Big 12 Tournament is bust:

John. E. Hoover

HUGE news on the OU campus regarding Coronavirus:

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts happy with Hurts' big day

Jalen Hurts looked sharper, more polished and more refined at his Pro Day. That's good news for NFL teams looking for a quarterback.

John. E. Hoover

Inside look at Oklahoma spring practice

Watch from inside the Oklahoma Sooners' drills as OU Athletics gives you an all-access pass to the Sooners' first day of spring football practice.

John. E. Hoover

Transfer QBs called Lincoln Riley ... What did he say?

In addition to revealing his thoughts on taking a transfer QB on the 2020 team, Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley also described how Mike Leach used to use to name a starter at Texas Tech.

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on Baker Mayfield's 'cool, historic moment'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talks Oklahoma's spring game and why all OU fans deserve a chance to celebrate Baker Mayfield.

John. E. Hoover