Lincoln Riley talks Coronavirus
John. E. Hoover
OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked this week about how OU is approaching Coronavirus. Here's what he said.
The NCAA announced its basketball championship would not be played this year, and the rest of winter and spring sports championships - including the CWS and the WCWS - are canceled as well. And the Big 12 says spring football practice is in danger, too.
