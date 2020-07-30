Sooners Have One WR on SI All-American List — and Maybe Two, With Another No. 1 Possible

Another Sports Illustrated All-American Top 10 list, another future Oklahoma Sooner — and maybe two.

OU commit Cody Jackson comes in at No. 9 on SIAA’s list of Top 10 wide receivers in the 2021 class, fortifying his credentials as one of the best high school receiver prospects in the nation. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jackson, from Richmond, TX, is a consensus 4-star prospect.

“Easy third-level ability when breaking down a wide receiver isn't a phrase often thrown around but it makes so much sense in dissecting Jackson's tape,” SIAA writes. “Not only can the Oklahoma commitment challenge the depth of a secondary with speed and efficiency, but he can close the deal with incredible ball-tracking ability and the consistency to finish away from his body at the tail end. He could present as a slot wideout as needed in college, but his prowess at intermediate and deep levels warrants isolation and maybe even the boundary on occasion. There is room to fill out physically, but solid polish, quickness and that vertical ability make Jackson an option to prove productive whenever he steps foot on a collegiate field.”

On top of Jackson, the Sooners are considered a leader for the No. 1 overall wideout in the 2021 class, Emeka Egbuka. The 6-1, 190-pound Egbuka, from Steilacoom, WA, is a consensus 5-star prospect who also is considering Washington, Ohio State and Clemson.

Egbuka continues to be a priority target of 5-star quarterback and OU commit Caleb Williams, the No. 1 QB and top overall player in the 2021 class, according to SI. Both 247 Sports and Rivals project Egbuka to Ohio State, but Williams has been recruiting him hard.

“One of the top uncommitted prospects in the country regardless of position, Egbuka makes big plays at wide receiver and defensive backs on Friday nights,” SIAA writes. “His flashes on offense, particularly down the field and at the catch point, can contend with any play-maker’s top cuts. But there is alarming consistency from a production standpoint, too, coming off of back-to-back 1,400-yard, 20-touchdown campaigns. Egbuka is dominant with the football in the air with plus speed and elite hands. Polish is present as a route runner and while not the shiftiest player with the ball in his hands, he is plenty elusive with his instincts, efficiency and one-cut ability to break down defenders in space.”

OU already has verbal commitments from SI All-American’s No. 1 quarterback (Caleb Williams) and No. 1 slot receiver (Mario Williams), and is considered a strong contender for the No. 1 interior offensive lineman (Texan Bryce Foster, who is also considering Texas A & M and Texas).

The lists represent SIAA’s efforts to identify the top 1,000 prospects in the nation, a months-long project that culminates this fall with the Preseason SI99.

“The slot position stands alone at SI All-American, but there is plenty of room for classic wide receivers with ‘X’ traits,” writes SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia. “These WR1 types we are tracking feature the right blend of size, speed, ball skills and polish that will translate best towards the college game.”

For full bio's on SIAA's Top 10 wide receivers in the 2021 class, click the names below.

SIAA’s Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom (Wash.) High School

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Considering Washington, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson

2. Beaux Collins, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Committed to Clemson

3. Dont'e Thornton, Baltimore (Md.) Mount Saint Joseph

6-foot-5, 185 pounds

Considering Oregon, Notre Dame, Arizona State and Florida State, among others

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

5. Jacorey Brooks, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Committed to Alabama

6. Jerand Bradley, DeSoto (Texas) High School

6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Committed to Texas Tech

7. Troy Franklin, Atherton (Calif.) Menlo

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Committed to Oregon

8. Brian Thomas, Walker (La.) High School

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Considering LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A & M

9. Cody Jackson, Richmond (Texas) Foster

6-foot, 170 pounds

Committed to Oklahoma

10. Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Committed to Michigan

