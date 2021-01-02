Another recruiting loss for Oklahoma: Tristan Leigh picks Clemson

Lincoln Riley, Bill Bedenbaugh and 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams put a hard sell on the big offensive lineman, but the Sooners come up short again in their chase for the elite

For the fourth time in the past 30 days, the Oklahoma Sooners missed out on a highly touted football prospect.

Offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, the No. 61-ranked player in Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99, committed to Clemson over the Sooners.

Leigh announced his decision Saturday during the All-American Bowl Declaration Day event.

TRISTAN LEIGH'S HIGHLIGHTS AND SI99 EVAL

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle from Fairfax, VA would have been a welcome addition, as Leigh projects as the prototypical Bill Bedenbaugh offensive lineman. Athletic and versatile enough to play at multiple positions, Leigh is a physical tackle who could have competed for playing time early and especially helped the offensive line in the run game.

Instead, Leigh joins wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive lineman Bryce Foster and running back Camar Wheaton as members of the SI99 that Oklahoma had on the line but failed to reel in.

A recruiting class that once had aspirations of finishing ranked in the top five nationally now sits outside the top 10 with a little over a month left in the 2021 cycle.

The Sooners have just 16 recruits in their 2021 class, all of which signed in the December early signing period.

The smaller class was intentional, as the Sooners focused on quality over quantity, coach Lincoln Riley said during his National Signing Day press conference on Dec. 14.

“We’re going to have our targets, we’re going to go after these guys, if we don’t get them we’re not going to go reaching,” Riley said. “We’re going to have chances to sign more guys in February, we’re gonna have chances, you know, with transfer portal and immediate eligibility and all that comes with all that, we’re gonna have our opportunity to go through the process the right way with these people and fill the roster.”

Still, missing out on another elite prospect stings Riley and his staff.

February now draws closer and the Sooners must decide between pursuing Plan B recruits or looking to the transfer portal.

Losing Leigh to Clemson is a big blow, especially considering how hard 2021 quarterback signee and Sports Illustrated All-American’s No. 1 rated recruit Caleb Williams pushed to bring Leigh to Norman. Leigh was also considering LSU and Florida.

Williams invited Leigh to his Sooner Summit in Norman last summer, and has been very vocal about wanting Leigh by his side in his “All on the Line” recruitment blog for Sports Illustrated All-American.

“I need (Leigh) protecting me, behind me, blocking for me. I would really enjoy having that guy behind me, protecting my blindside, making sure that I'm alright,” Williams wrote in his most recent blog. “After the games, and even during the games, I'll make sure he's alright. I just want that big guy with me.”

Leigh and Foster (who picked Texas A&M) could have joined offensive lineman Savion Byrd and Cullen Montgomery to form a quartet of SI1000 prospects tasked with protecting Williams, but the Sooners were unable to close late.

Compounding the problem was the loss of Wheaton to Alabama. For the second straight recruiting cycle, the Sooners lost their top running back target to the Crimson Tide. Last year, Jase McClellan flipped on National Signing Day.

The transfer portal still could pay dividends for the Sooners, but it is likely any additions via the portal would be a short term fix.

The answer to Oklahoma’s shortfalls with the upper-echelon of recruits may be on the football field.

The Sooners next season could have opportunity to not just win their first playoff game, but truly compete for a national championship.

Despite a legacy and tradition rich with history and championships, OU has not sat atop the college football world since 2000 — before any of the current recruits were born.