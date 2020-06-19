OU's Return Plan Was Smart, but Might Not Matter for Football if COVID-19 Spike Continues

In retrospect, Oklahoma’s plan to return football players to campus no earlier than July 1 seems like a great idea for the health and safety of OU players and personnel.

But one school’s abundance of caution is hardly an indicator that football season is just around the corner.

One OU football player has tested positive, coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday during a segment on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo.” Riley said “a player or two” players have either been exposed to COVID-19 or had tested positive.

“Listen, nobody’s been immune to this,” Riley said. “We’ve had a player or two that has either been exposed or tested positive to this thing, like everyone else has. The difference is our players aren’t here together, so they haven’t exposed or potentially infected players here.”

OU players are scheduled to return to campus for voluntary offseason workouts on July 1.

An OU spokesman confirmed to the Norman Transcript Thursday that one OU football player has tested positive.

Just this week, the NCAA approved a six-week preseason step plan to return to action, but recent spikes in COVID-19 cases nationwide suggest that might be impractical as cases rise everywhere.

Texas had 13 football players test positive. Iowa State has reported 10 positive tests among its student-athletes, including two football players. Kansas State, which also has implemented a July 1 return date, reported positive tests among eight student-athletes, all believed to be football players. Three football players at Oklahoma State have tested positive.

The New York Times reported the cancelation of four games involving historically black colleges and universities, including one in Oklahoma: Southern vs. Tennessee State, Jackson State vs. Tennessee State, Florida A & M at Southern and Jackson State at Langston.

“I’m confident in our plan,” Riley said. “It has been, not from a sense of ‘I told you so’ or anything like that, but it’s been nice to kind of see what’s going on at other schools, have conversations with these people, our medical personnel have conversations with other people, so I think we’ve been able to learn some without our players been at risk, so that has certainly been helpful.

“I do feel like we’re more educated (now, than) had we brought our guys in even as little as a week ago; there’s less that we would have known,” Riley said. “So I do feel like we’ve been more educated. Does that mean it’s going be 100 percent? No. But I feel like we're more prepared on two fronts.”

