Get to Work: Sooners Begin Voluntary Offseason

The closest thing we’ve had to real football in Oklahoma came Wednesday morning when the Sooners began offseason voluntary workouts.

While it was a welcome step in the right direction, it’s also the merely first step in a long, long journey.

“We made the decision that we were going to bring our players back in the neighborhood of July 1st several weeks ago,” coach Lincoln Riley said in June. This was made well before the Big 12 made a decision, it was made before any other league made a decision, it was made before the NCAA what you could or couldn't do. We knew what we were going to do and part of our, and it's been amazing, it's been close to a month ago that we made that decision, we've already learned so much more about it.

Also Wednesday, Yahoo Sports published a story quoting Riley describing his concerns as his players return from Coronavirus quarantine.

“It’s on the mind of every coach,” Riley said. “It’s probably as easy as it’s going to be right now when most other students aren’t here. There’s legitimate concerns when the student body shows up. What’s that going to look like? It’s the great unknown right now.

“The scary thing about it for us, or the thing that gives you some concern, is that the students show up and a week or two later you’re trying to start the season. It’s on our minds. The more people in the area, the more potential risk and things you have to worry about.”

Riley also told Yahoo’s Pete Thamel that disruptions in the coming season should be expected. That could mean the most drastic of measures: playing college football in the spring.

“It’s very doable,” Riley said. “This can happen. We’ve been a part of putting together models of what that would potentially look like. This season is going to be different, we might as well come to terms with that. If we do decide that the spring is the best option, if we get to that point, we shouldn’t be scared of it. It’s very doable.”

Riley previously described OU’s cautiously late start date — the Big 12 had OK’d June 15 for its members — as “one of the advantages” for his program.

“We are still constantly gathering information,” Riley said, “but I would say we are going to have an initial quarantine of our players before they ever step foot on campus. All players all staff members, we are going to have extensive testing after that quarantine is completed, and then any at that point, any players, staff members, anything that tests positive, we've got a quarantine plan in place for both a spot on campus and staff members at their homes. There will be additional testing ongoing. I don't want to get too specific because it's changing so quickly and we are learning more and more each day.

“Everybody is going to make their bed and lie in it. For us, we are happy that we are learning more about it. I feel like those others 22 hours of the day that our players are in our facilities, I think we are going to be able to provide as safe an atmosphere and environment that we possibly can at that time.”

