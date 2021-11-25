Oklahoma's Finishing Stretch is Daunting, But Sooners Say They're Prepared for the Challenge

Players and coaches say stepping up from Baylor to Iowa State to Oklahoma State has gotten the Sooners progressively prepared for daunting task of facing OSU's defense.

In a way — a real, tangible way — the schedule really sets up nicely for Oklahoma.

In successive weeks to finish the college football season, the Sooners face the Big 12’s three best defenses.

That sounds daunting, to be sure. But it should help OU on Saturday — when they face Oklahoma State, one of the top two or three defenses in the nation — to have stepped up in competition each week coming down the stretch.

From Baylor two weeks ago to Iowa State last week to OSU this week, the challenge gets progressively harder.

“I think the schedule couldn't have been set up any better, especially for the offense,” said senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas. “Playing defenses that get better gradually throughout the week, it puts a challenge on them to also get better throughout the week.”

And as the No. 10-ranked Sooners (10-1) take on No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1) this weekend in Stillwater for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, that steady climb, that daily struggle, should only help.

“I would think so,” said senior H-back Jeremiah Hall. “Statistically, (Oklahoma State) is up there. And a lot of that is due to their returning guys. It's a lot of juniors, a lot of seniors on that roster, and I know that has helped contribute to their success.”

Hall pointed out that in their last four games, the OSU starting defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown. The last team to reach the end zone against the Cowboys’ frontline D was Iowa State back on Oct. 23. That’s four games with zero touchdowns given up.

“They're playing good football right now,” Hall said, “and we're up to the challenge of facing those guys. I'm looking forward to what we bring out there.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged that this finishing stretch of Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State is an arduous climb.

“Yeah,” Riley said, “us being prepared for it won't be a hindrance. I mean, we get to practice against a really good defense every day, all spring, all camp. We've played other good defensive teams.

“ … And everybody's a little unique schematically, and these guys are too. But we've been able to expose ourselves to a few different things now. So, yeah, no, I think we're as set up as we're going to be. We just got to go do it.”

Practice can only simulate the speed and intensity of a college football game — especially the level at which Oklahoma State’s defense plays. But Riley and the OU coaching staff have done the best the can leading up to this week.

“We do a lot of competitive, good versus good work throughout week,” said safety Pat Fields. “Whether it is one-on-ones, team, two-minute drives, seven-on-seven.

“These last couple weeks, coach Riley has been doing things to fuel competition. One week we did one on one pass rush where the whole team is around the d-line and o-line and everyone is getting after it. We breed those moments we would expect to see in the game, so whenever it’s game time we’re not surprised by them because that is how we practice week in and week out.

“The biggest thing is if you play every Saturday and the only time you tackle is in the game, it can take a moment to get back in that rhythm of things,” Fields said. “Coach Riley does a great job scheduling things so it is simulated throughout the whole week of practice. That way we’re not surprised on Saturday.”

The Cowboys rank fourth in the nation against the run and 10th against the pass. That leads to a total defense ranking of No. 3 in all of college football, a stunningly good average of just 267.8 yards per game.

Maybe the greatest challenge, Riley said, will be for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the OU offense to decipher what OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is doing before the snap. Knowles has become a master of disguise, and his ability to dial up pressure has ruined every opposing offense this season. OSU leads the nation in quarterback sacks and tackles for loss because the Cowboy front majors in disrupting offensive game plans.

“He does a good job,” Riley said. “I mean, he tests quarterbacks. He tests every quarterback on how committed they are. And typically that's what good defenses do. And typically, good quarterbacks respond by not taking the bait, and not taking the cheese. Stay focused on executing your offense, doing your job, and that's what (Williams) needs to do.”