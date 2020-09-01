SI.com
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times; OU's Opener with Missouri State is Set

John. E. Hoover

The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday announced several kickoff times for the upcoming season, and three Oklahoma games are on the list.

OU will open the 2020 season at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 against Missouri State, a game that will be televised on pay-per-view.

The Sooners’ Sept. 26 Big 12 opener against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. and will be carried on Fox.

And the Red River Rivalry game with Texas on Oct. 10 will also kick at 11 a.m. and is a Fox broadcast.

Additional kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced later.

TCU and SMU open the season on Friday, Sept. 11, while the rest of the league starts the next day.

