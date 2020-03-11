Watch Day 1 of OU spring practice
John Hoover
From warmups to blocking to quarterback play, take an inside look at Day 1 of Oklahoma's spring football practice. (VIDEO: OU Athletics)
John Hoover
From warmups to blocking to quarterback play, take an inside look at Day 1 of Oklahoma's spring football practice. (VIDEO: OU Athletics)
Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 recruiting class with scholarship offers from top programs coast to coast. The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season.
John. E. Hoover
Joe Fan Sports