OU-Texas: Q1 Report

DALLAS — Oklahoma came out shaky on its opening drive of the Red River Rivalry — bobbled snaps and offensive line penalties — but a risky decision by an embattled veteran gave the Sooners an immediate spark.

After a sloppy opening possession left the Sooners with a third-and-20 and eventually a punt, Brendan Radley-Hiles obliterated the Texas punt returner. It drew a 15-yard penalty for kick catch interference — many thought it should have brought an ejection for targeting — but it also brought the Sooner defense to life.

OU swarmed Keaontay Ingram on second down, and Perrion Winfrey’s hit forced a fumble that was recovered by Isaiah Thomas.

The Sooner defense’s third takeaway of the season put the OU offense back on the field, and this time the Sooners responded with an efficient drive — a 15-yard pass to Mikey Henderson, a 26-yard run by T.J. Pledger, and a roughing-the-passer penalty by Texas on Spencer Rattler — that bogged down at the goal line and resulted in a field goal.

Tre Brown got an interception on the next play, but was instead penalized for holding. OU then forced a quick punt, and the Sooners were on their way to a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Marcus Major started the drive with a 21-yard run, and Marvin Mims ended it with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Rattler.

After forcing another Texas punt, OU’s third possession didn’t end well: Following two first downs, Rattler threw over the middle but didn’t see Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who intercepted Rattler’s throw and returned it 29 yards to the OU 11-yard line on the final play of the first quarter.

The Sooners went into the game without their leading rusher and touchdown scorer, freshman Seth McGowan. McGowan’s 181 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry led the team, and he’d scored OU’s only two TDs on handoffs this season. McGowan also had 79 receiving and a touchdown through the air.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported about 90 minutes before kickoff that McGowan sustained a concussion in last week’s loss at Iowa State and spent the week in OU’s concussion protocol. Rumors began trickling out on Friday night that McGowan might miss his OU-Texas debut after he tweeted a broken heart emoji.