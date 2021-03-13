Oklahoma spring preview: Running back

Sooners' RB position went from one of concern to one of considerable depth and talent almost overnight thanks to the return of Kennedy Brooks and the transfer of Eric Gray

Don’t blink. A lot can change in the Oklahoma running back room in a short amount of time.

OU went from having two scholarship running backs for this year’s spring practice to four almost overnight. It quickly went from a position of some concern to one of tantalizing depth and ability.

And everyone’s going to get plenty of work this spring.

Kennedy Brooks is back after opting out of 2020. The two-time 1,000-yard runner needs reps just to get back in the groove for his junior season.

Seth McGowan is back after rushing for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries last year. He’ll need reps because he was just a freshman last year.

And Eric Gray is now in the mix. A junior transfer from Tennessee and a former high school All-American from Memphis, rushed for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns — 5.1 yards per carry — during his two years in Knoxville and figures to get a big workload this spring as well as he learns a new offense, new system, new teammates, new coaches, et al.

And lurking right behind them all is third-year sophomore Marcus Major, who’s been patient but has just 45 career carries and just needs work.

Kennedy Brooks Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The last time OU fans saw Brooks at Memorial Stadium, he was hanging 149 yards on TCU. He followed that up with 160 at Oklahoma State, then gained 94 yards in his last two games against Baylor and LSU — the last little bit giving him 1,011 yards for the season. He sat out last year over COVID concerns, but he told Lincoln Riley over the winter that he’ll be back in 2021.

Seth McGowan Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Sooner Nation saw McGowan and Major, they were both tormenting Florida in the Cotton Bowl. Major got nine carries and turned those into 110 rushing yards. McGowan got one carry and raced 73 yards, and also caught three passes for 70 yards. If Brooks hadn’t come back and if Gray hadn’t come through the transfer portal, it would be just those two getting the majority of the work this spring.

With Rhamondre Stevenson off to the NFL and T.J. Pledger transferred to Utah, there was a brief time when there just weren’t a lot of bodies in the OU running back room.

Eric Gray Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

There are now, but spring practice is a month long. The frontline guys will get a lot of reps, and they're going to need help. Third-year sophomore Todd Hudson adds value there. Hudson showed promising ability in two games last season and should be an asset as DeMarco Murray manages snaps this spring.

And since he got nine rushing attempts last season (and averaged 9.0 yards per carry), it’s possible that H-back Mikey Henderson shoulders some of the spring workload at running back.

Henderson, a freshman in 2020, needs reps at his own position, but Riley showed confidence giving Henderson the football in 2020 and may expand that role — especially since the talent and competition at H-back is already at an elite level.

The one everyone wants to see, of course, is Gray.

His rushing totals in high school — 2,251 yards, 3,151 yards and 2,499 yards in three seasons, with 138 total touchdowns and two Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year awards — made him an enticing prospect, and he got plenty of action in Knoxville.

He also showed that he can be versatile, durable and productive. Splitting carries his freshman year at UT, he ran for 539 yards and four touchdowns. As a sophomore, he rushed for 772 yards and four scores. And he added 43 catches for 369 and three TDs.