Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma State University President Comments on Oklahoma's Move to the SEC

Oklahoma State's new CEO has expressed clear displeasure with Oklahoma's departure from the Big 12 for the SEC.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma and Texas’ impending move to the SEC has produced shockwaves across the college sports landscape over the past few days with more and more reaction coming out to the seismic change.

One party that has expressed clear displeasure with the situation has been Oklahoma State, who released a statement on Wednesday stating they were unaware that this was going to occur and were "gravely disappointed" in the decision by the Sooners and Longhorns.

On Friday, new Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum took to Twitter to offer a series of tweets expressing further frustration with Oklahoma:

What direction the Cowboys go to go is unclear at this point, but what is clear is that Oklahoma’s in-state rival has been left extremely frustrated with the situation as the rug has been largely pulled out from under them. 

Lincoln Riley-Mike Gundy 2
Football

Oklahoma State President Comments on Oklahoma's Move to the SEC

Lincoln Riley - Mike Gundy
Football

Source: Bedlam Football is Not Dead Yet

OU Texas
Football

Exploring the Big 12/SEC Timeline: Here's How Oklahoma and Texas Got Here

Stephen Spillman - Harkless Elijah Texas mbb OU0429
Men's Basketball

OU to the SEC: Where Does Oklahoma Basketball Fit Into the SEC Hierarchy?

Gasso-Juarez trophy v. FSU 3-1
Softball

OU to the SEC: How Would Oklahoma's Diamond Sports Fare if They Move East?

Lincoln Riley MD smile 2
Football

Source: OU/Texas Exit is Imminent; Expected to Be Official Early Next Week

Lincoln Riley-Gary Patterson
Football

Lincoln Riley Says Innovation Around the Big 12 Has Produced a 'Defensive Revival'

Austin Stogner - TX
Football

Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Named to Mackey Award Watch List