Oklahoma State President Comments on Oklahoma's Move to the SEC

Oklahoma State's new CEO has expressed clear displeasure with Oklahoma's departure from the Big 12 for the SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas’ impending move to the SEC has produced shockwaves across the college sports landscape over the past few days with more and more reaction coming out to the seismic change.

One party that has expressed clear displeasure with the situation has been Oklahoma State, who released a statement on Wednesday stating they were unaware that this was going to occur and were "gravely disappointed" in the decision by the Sooners and Longhorns.

On Friday, new Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum took to Twitter to offer a series of tweets expressing further frustration with Oklahoma:

What direction the Cowboys go to go is unclear at this point, but what is clear is that Oklahoma’s in-state rival has been left extremely frustrated with the situation as the rug has been largely pulled out from under them.