Oklahoma Static in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

After a week off, the Sooners will return to action on Saturday when they battle Baylor in Waco, TX.

After Saturday’s slate of action, the Oklahoma Sooners stand as one just four remaining unbeatens in college football.

Through all the injuries, drama and quarterback controversy, Lincoln Riley’s bunch has found a way to survive to 9-0 going into the stretch run of “Championship November.”

Quite unlike their positioning in the first set of the College Football Playoff rankings last week, the Sooners have been toward the top of the Associated Press Top 25 for the entire season, never dropping lower than No. 6.

Last week, after a blowout win over Texas Tech, Oklahoma kept its same ranking of No. 4.

Now, after a weekend off, the Sooners remain at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Top 25.

The rest of the AP Top 10 consists of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys climbed a spot after an impressive 24-3 dominating victory over West Virginia in Morgantown.

Oklahoma also stayed at No 4 in the AFCA coaches poll.

Despite the open date, the Sooners might expect a jump from their No. 8 spot in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings after uninspiring victories by No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Cincinnati.

CFP No. 3 Michigan State fell from the ranks of the unbeaten following the Spartans’ 40-29 loss to Purdue. Also, No. 9 Wake Forest suffered its first loss of the season against North Carolina.

OU returns to action this week as the Sooners travel to previous No. 12 Baylor (7-2), who lost 30-28 at TCU on Saturday. The Bears dropped to No. 18 in both this week's AP Top 25 and AFCA coaches poll.

