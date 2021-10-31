Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Oklahoma Stays Put in Latest AP Poll After Domination of Texas Tech

    The Sooners rolled Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season and extend the nation's longest winning streak to 17 games.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma Sooners are 9-0 after a 52-21 dismantling of Texas Tech on Saturday behind an absurd six-touchdown performance by true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.

    Williams joined incredibly elite company becoming just the third Oklahoma quarterback in program history to throw six touchdowns without an interception, the other two being Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

    Defensively, the Sooners had a much-needed bounce back after the Kansas debacle largely shutting down the Red Raiders all afternoon with three key turnovers sprinkled in.

    For their efforts, Oklahoma’s position in the AP Poll remains put this week as they stick at the No. 4 spot heading into the month of November.

    Caleb Williams

    Caleb Williams

    The three teams ahead of the Sooners also stays the same with Georgia, Cincinnati and Alabama operating in slots 1-3.

    Also undefeated, Michigan State makes a leap into the top-5 at No. 5 after their big win over rival Michigan.

    Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest occupy the rest of the top-10 in spots 6-10, respectively.

    Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s next-highest ranked team at No. 11 with Baylor behind them at No. 14.

    Iowa State falls out of the rankings after their loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.

    This is the last edition of the AP Poll prior to the release of the College Football Playoff’s first rankings, which come out on Tuesday.

    As for the Sooners, they will finally get the week off before heading to Waco and battling Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 13. 

    Football

