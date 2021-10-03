Oklahoma Sticks at No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

The Sooners knocked off Kansas State 37-31 in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon to move to 5-0 on the season.

The Oklahoma Sooners hit the road for the first time of the 2021 season on Saturday and conquered some purple-colored demons with a 37-31 win over Kansas State in Manhattan - snapping a two-game losing skid to the Wildcats in each of the past two seasons.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler put together a solid bounce-back performance completing 22 of 25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns to help the Sooners offense find its best rhythm of the year outside of the Western Carolina smashing.

The Oklahoma defense gave up yards and allowed some big plays, but for the most part got stops when they needed to and came up with an overall serviceable day against a quarterback, Skylar Thompson, that had beaten them the last two years.

However, despite the good win, the Sooners’ position in the AP Poll remains the same at No. 6 in the latest edition of the rankings.

Oklahoma jumped Oregon after they fell to Stanford, but were in turn leap frogged by Cincinnati after their upset road win over Notre Dame.

Alabama and Georgia, once again, stick at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots with Iowa leaping all the way up to No. 3 after a dominant performance against Maryland.

Penn State remains at No. 4 with the Bearcats closely behind at No. 5. Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and BYU occupy the rest of the top-10 in spots 7-10, respectively.

Oklahoma State makes a sizable jump to be the next-highest ranked Big 12 team as they move up to No. 12 after a nice home win over Baylor.

The only other remaining Big 12 squad in the poll is Oklahoma’s next opponent: the Texas Longhorns who come in at No. 21.

The Red River Showdown is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday morning at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with the game being broadcast on ABC.

