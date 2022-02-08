Oklahoma Sweeps Big 12 Awards

For the second straight week, Oklahoma swept all three Big 12 Conference gymnastics weekly awards.

The No. 2-ranked Sooners defeated Texas Woman’s University 198.050-194.775 in Norman, and on Tuesday, Ragan Smith earned Gymnast of the Week, Bell Johnson got Event Specialist of the Week and Danielle Sievers landed Newcomer of the Week.

All three of Smith’s scores were career and season-highs, including the first perfect 10 of her career on balance beam to lead OU to an incredible 49.625 on the event.

The junior also anchored floor, where she was nearly perfect again, earning a 9.975 to close out the meet. The native of Lewisville, TX, added a 9.95 on bars, helping Oklahoma to its best bars score of the season (49.650).

Smith won event title on beam and floor, her third of the season on each event, and was the only Sooner competing on more than two events to earn at least a 9.95 on every event she competed. This is her sixth Big 12 weekly accolade and her first Gymnast of the Week honor.

Johnson tied her career-high and set a season-high on floor with a 9.925 to earn her first Big 12 weekly award. The sophomore’s score was the highest leadoff score on any event by the Sooners and helped OU tie its season-best on floor with a 49.625.

Sievers started the uneven bars rotation with a career-high 9.900. The freshman nailed her routine by sticking her dismount to help Oklahoma count five scores of at least 9.9 in the rotation.