Oklahoma Takes Tumble Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Loss to Baylor

The Sooners suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday falling to Baylor 27-14 in Waco, TX.

The Oklahoma Sooners' chase for perfection has come to an end as they were bested by the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco for their first loss of the season.

Young phenom quarterback Caleb Williams struggled throughout the day and the normally-powerful Lincoln Riley offense could never really get anything going throughout the game.

Naturally, the first loss of the year has provided a tumble down the rankings in the latest edition of the AP Poll with the Sooners dropping from No. 4 down to No. 12.

Georgia remains No. 1 once again with Alabama leap-frogging Cincinnati to move to No. 2 with the Bearcats sliding to No. 3.

Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss round out the top-10 in spots 4-10, respectively.

Baylor takes a leap up to No. 11 after their win over Oklahoma moving up seven spots from their previous No. 18 ranking.

The Sooners also slipped down in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll dropping from No. 4 to No. 12.

The Bears, however, are still behind Oklahoma at No. 13 in the coaches’ rankings.

Next up for Riley’s squad will be a return to home for their final game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

