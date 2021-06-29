Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Target 4-Star OT Jacob Sexton Sets Commitment Date

The in-state product will be choosing between Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma State.
A significant Oklahoma target will be announcing his college destination later this week as 4-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton will make his commitment on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Sexton is a local product playing his high school ball at Deer Creek High School right down the road in Edmond. He is rated the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 5 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He will be choosing between his final five schools, which he released earlier this year on Feb. 1, that includes Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma State. The Sooners officially offered him just a couple weeks prior to then on Jan. 19.

At 6-5 and 285 pounds, Sexton is pretty much everything you want in an offensive line prospect. He’s big and strong with quick feet that help create running lanes and protect quarterbacks in the pocket. Under the tutelage of Bill Bedenbaugh, it is entirely within reason to believe Sexton could blossom into a star at the next level.

Should he choose Oklahoma, he would join 3-star Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter as the other offensive line commitment in the class of 2022. Also worth noting is that Sexton visited Norman just a week ago on June 22.

