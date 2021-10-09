Oklahoma-TCU Kickoff Time Announced

The Sooners will battle the Horned Frogs at 6:30 p.m. CT next Saturday night on ABC.

Just a hair over two hours after Oklahoma managed to pull out a circus victory over the Texas Longhorns in an all-time classic Red River Showdown, the Big 12 has revealed the Sooners’ kickoff time for next week’s battle with TCU.

After previously putting the kick time on a six-day window, meaning waiting for today’s results to take shape, the conference announced that Oklahoma will host the Horned Frogs at 6:30 p.m. CT next Saturday night with the game being broadcast on ABC.

TCU entered Saturday sitting at 2-2 on the season with a road matchup with Texas Tech set for Saturday night.

The Sooners, meanwhile, are coming off of their best win of the year rallying from 18 points down to knock off the Longhorns behind true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams after he supplanted Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of the Red River Showdown.

Caleb Williams Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The game will officially mark the second half of Oklahoma’s season with Lincoln Riley’s squad having made it through the first six games unblemished - albeit with a load of close calls.

Riley declined to state in postgame Saturday whether or not Williams would get the starting nod next week, but it seems near certain that will be case meaning his first start will be on a national stage under the lights.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.