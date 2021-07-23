Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Stogner was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press in 2020 despite missing time due to injury.

Watch list season continues to be in full swing as another Sooner has found himself among the early candidates for a major college football award.

Oklahoma junior tight end Austin Stogner was named to the John Mackey Award watch list on Friday, an honor presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

Stogner has been good in his time in Norman so far, but it feels like he has really only scratched the surface for what he can become in the time ahead.

In eight games a year ago, he caught 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns - quickly becoming a safety blanket of sorts for quarterback Spencer Rattler. If he can remain healthy in 2021, the full expectation is for him to have a breakout season.

Stogner was a 4-star prospect and rated the No. 3 tight end in the country when he committed to the Sooners in the 2019 recruiting class. He has shown flashes in his first two seasons with Oklahoma and now seems poised to make the next jump.

Austin Stogner Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Should Stogner bring home the award, he would be the second Sooner to earn the honor after Mark Andrews brought home the trophy in 2016.

Florida’s Kyle Pitts was the 2020 recipient after his monstrous season landed him in the top-5 of the 2021 NFL Draft.