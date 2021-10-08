Oklahoma-Texas: Our Picks

John Hoover

Texas’ run offense ranks fifth in the nation. Oklahoma’s run defense ranks seventh. That’s where this game will be decided. If the Sooner defense — led by a front that was fearsome before last week’s win at Kansas State — can’t mitigate running back Bijan Robinson, OU’s chances of winning are greatly diminished. The Sooners probably would need to counter that with a dynamic passing attack, and even though Texas ranks 106th nationally in pass efficiency defense, that remains one thing that’s been oddly missing from Lincoln Riley’s offense. Without a big-play passing threat, Oklahoma’s pedestrian running game could devolve into anemic. Spencer Rattler is tested in the Red River cauldron and gives the Sooners a massive edge there, but he needs help. If OU’s linebackers play better (and don’t miss 16 tackles like they did in the first half at K-State last week), the Sooners will win the game.

Final: Oklahoma 27, Texas 21

Ryan Chapman

History is not on the side of the Longhorns on Saturday. Entering the game with a first-year head coach and a first-year starter at quarterback will be too much to overcome, especially with how the OU d-line has played under Alex Grinch inside the Cotton Bowl. Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto have a clear physical advantage over the Texas offensive line, and they’ll be able to rally to Bijan Robinson in the backfield. Expect Spencer Rattler to build on his performance from a week ago, and the Sooners to celebrate with the Golden Hat Saturday afternoon.

Final: Oklahoma 41, Texas 24

Josh Callaway

This, like many of the Red River Showdowns over the years, has the makings to be a really fun game. The storylines are littered up and down in this year’s edition of the rivalry but beside all that, this just has the looks of a compelling matchup on the field. Spencer Rattler and the Sooner offense looked the best it has all year last week, which was definitely encouraging, but Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson’s ability to extend plays and find running back Deuce Vaughn in the passing game should also scare fans just as much considering what lies ahead in Casey Thompson and Bijan Robinson. There is a lot of gut feel being used here, but it seems like this game has some circus in it and it goes right down to the wire with the offenses largely stealing the show. Rattler engineers a late drive to take the lead with around two minutes to go and the Sooners defense, while having struggled throughout the day, comes up with the big stop when they need to in front of a raucous crowd at the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma gets the job done in another nail-biter.

Final: Oklahoma 38, Texas 31

