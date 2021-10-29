Oklahoma-Texas Tech: Our Picks

John Hoover

Expect Oklahoma to try to get the running game going early. Lincoln Riley is still learning how to manage low-possession games as a head coach, and one way to mitigate an offense that’s in slow-down mode is to slow down your own offense — run the football, wind the clock, grind the chains and make the opponent match you on the scoreboard. The question, though, is whether Texas Tech — with interim coach and offensive coordinator (and former air raid savant) Sonny Cumbie filling in after Matt Wells was unceremoniously fired — wants a low-possession game, or do the potentially new-look Red Raiders pick up the tempo against an Oklahoma defense that’s still not right? It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cumbie and quarterback Henry Colombi throw the football 60 or 70 times to get to the Sooners’ soft underbelly of a secondary.

Final: Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 34

Ryan Chapman

Jalen Redmond should return to the lineup on Saturday, but don’t expect that to be the magic bullet for the OU defense. This unit is still trying to figure out how to practice in Week 9, much less play shut-down defense on Saturdays. The Red Raiders will have some success through the air, but Caleb Williams and the Oklahoma offense should win the day and send the Sooners into the bye week 9-0.

Final: Oklahoma 45 Texas Tech 28

Josh Callaway

Who knows what to expect with this Oklahoma team any more? They continually defy logic and common sense each and every week. On one hand, they have vastly underperformed and been below expectations. But, they are the first Sooners team to be 8-0 since 2004. Add that together and you get one of the biggest enigmas in college football. Oklahoma should win this game fairly easily. But they also should have beaten Kansas very easily, and West Virginia ... and Nebraska ... and Tulane. There isn’t much of a reason for the same issues that have plagued the Sooners all year to suddenly go away this week, but it does seem like this will just wind up being a simple case of a mismatch in talent. The Red Raiders will hang around for a while but it will never really be in doubt with Caleb Williams continuing to put on a show. In a fashion similar to the TCU game, Tech will get their yards and some points but the Sooners will just simply outscore them and win fairly comfortably — albeit with the question marks for the Oklahoma defense continuing into the bye week.

Final: Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 27